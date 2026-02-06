Advertisement
Quote of the day by Voltaire: 'Judge a man by his...'

Political philosophy, literature, historiography, biblical criticism were some of his main interests.

Feb 06, 2026
Quote of the day: Today, let's take a look at this famous line by prolific writer Voltaire, where he talks about the marker through which wisdom of a man can be judged. He explains why it is imperative to have a deeper understanding of a man's character through his inquisitiveness and queries. Let's dig deeper and learn more about the satirist's views:

“Judge a man by his questions rather than by his answers.” - Voltaire

Meaning of the quote

Voltaire in this quote refers to the critical thinking part and stresses on the fact that a person is not known by how he answers but what he questions. It shows his how he thinks, about what he is inquisitive and is keen to learn - a brief check on his wisdom. Answers can only provide an insight into him re-sharing the facts.

Therefore, while observing or judging a person, it is critical to pay heed to his questions.

This quote is from Voltaire's Maximes et réflexions sur différents sujets de morale et de politique (1808), reflecting on the author's philosophical belief in questioning established truths.

ALSO READ: Quote of the Day by Franz Kafka: 'Men can only be happy when…'

Who was Voltaire?

French Enlightenment writer, philosopher, satirist, and historian - François-Marie Arouet, is known better by his pen name Voltaire. He advocated freedom of speech, wrote on religion, was critical of the Church and the state. He wrote more than 20,000 letters and 2,000 books and pamphlets.

Political philosophy, literature, historiography, biblical criticism were some of his main interests.

Several other prolific writers praised Voltaire's critical writings:

According to Victor Hugo: "To name Voltaire is to characterize the entire eighteenth century."

Napoleon once commented that till he was 16 he "would have fought for Rousseau against the friends of Voltaire, today it is the opposite ... The more I read Voltaire the more I love him. He is a man always reasonable, never a charlatan, never a fanatic."

According to Diderot, 'Voltaire's influence would extend far into the future'.

Voltaire's junior contemporary Jean-Jacques Rousseau commented on how Voltaire's book Letters on the English played a great role in his intellectual development.

 

