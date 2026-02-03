Advertisement
Quote of the day by William Shakespeare: All the worlds a stage...
QUOTE OF THE DAY

Quote of the day by William Shakespeare: 'All the world's a stage...'

Quote of the day: As You Like It is a pastoral comedy by William Shakespeare, he wrote in 1599 and first published in the First Folio in 1623.

Feb 03, 2026
Quote of the day by William Shakespeare: 'All the world's a stage...'Pic Courtesy: Wikipedia

Quote of the day: The famous Bard, is widely regarded as the greatest writers in the English language and the world's pre-eminent dramatist. Shakespeare's work consist of around 39 plays, 154 sonnets, three long narrative poems and a few other verses. Many of his plays have been translated into multiple languages. 

Some of his popular works include Hamlet, Othello, King Lear and Macbeth. He also wrote The Winter's Tale and The Tempest, and collaborated with other playwrights.

Quote of the day

One of the greatest writers ever, once wrote in his book 'As You Like It'

“All the world's a stage,
And all the men and women merely players;
They have their exits and their entrances;
And one man in his time plays many parts,
His acts being seven ages.”

― William Shakespeare, As You Like It

Meaning of the quote

The famous quote is from Shakespeare’s play As You Like It (Act II, Scene VII), spoken by the character Jaques. It actually is a metaphor emphasizing on how human existence is transient. 

It means how human life is a mere stage where every individual is only a player who have their predetermined series of roles (births and deaths) defined. Shakespeare also talked about the 7 stages of life  - infancy to old age in this monologue.

About As You Like It

As You Like It is a pastoral comedy by William Shakespeare, he wrote in 1599 and first published in the First Folio in 1623. It has been adapted into several films, musicals and stage performances over the years. 

In 1978 BBC videotaped version of As You Like It, directed by Basil Coleman, Hollywood's iconic actress Helen Mirren starred as Rosalind.

 

