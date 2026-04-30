Quote of the day by William Shakespeare: 'Be not afraid of greatness'

Quote of the day: Who better than William Shakespeare to inspire you on a fresh morning! The Bard is widely recognised as a legendary writer who contributed immensely in literature through his writings including poems and plays. Regarded as the greatest writer in English language and the world's pre-eminent dramatist, let's take a look at one of his famous quotes.

"Be not afraid of greatness. Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and others have greatness thrust upon them." ― William Shakespeare, Twelfth Night

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Meaning of the quote

In this quote, Shakespeare highlights the fact that one should not be afraid of greatness. This famous line is from his known works 'Twelfth Night'. Here, he means that while some are born 'great' (meaning power, wealth, or high status at birth), others can achieve it through hard work when it is entrusted on them.

These are lines which can be encouraging people to not shy away from greatness or in accepting any new power position or role. Opportunity is not just limited to few lucky ones - a golden chance be thrust upon anyone at any time.

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Know about Twelfth Night

Twelfth Night, or What You Will is a romantic comedy by William Shakespeare, believed to have been written around 1601–1602. The play centres on the twins Viola and Sebastian, who are separated in a shipwreck. Viola (disguised as a page named 'Cesario') falls in love with the Duke Orsino, who in turn is in love with Countess Olivia. Upon meeting Viola, Countess Olivia falls in love with her, thinking she is a man.

About Shakespeare

William Shakespeare is often called England's national poet and the 'Bard of Avon'. His works including collaborations, consist of some 39 plays, 154 sonnets, three long narrative poems and a few other verses, some of uncertain authorship. Some of his popular works include Hamlet, Othello, King Lear and Macbeth. He also wrote The Winter's Tale and The Tempest, and collaborated with other playwrights.

Shakespeare produced most of his known works between 1589 and 1613.



