Quote of the day by William Shakespeare: 'Hell is empty and all the devils are here'

Inspiring quotes: On a weekend, let's go down memory lane and revisit one of the lines from William Shakespeare's 'The Tempest'. Starting your day with burst of energy and encouragement is what is most needed, and who better than the Bard to keep you going. Take a look below for 'quote of the day':
"Hell is empty and all the devils are here." ― William Shakespeare, The Tempest
Shakespeare's famous quote is from 'The Tempest' (Act 1, Scene 2). Here, he clearly means that devils and not limited to hell, they are all out here among us on earth. This also is a reference to understand how evil and maliciousness is not confined to a supernatural underworld, but are actively present among humans. It is used as a metaphor to say that because the evil and cruel forces are freely roaming the world, the actual Hell must be completely empty.
In the play 'The Tempest', the spirit Ariel says this phrase to describe the chaos and terror of a magical shipwreck. The character speaking—Prince Ferdinand—believes he is the only one who survived the storm, interpreting the sheer destruction and the wicked behavior of humanity as a reflection of Hell on Earth.
William Shakespeare was a famous English playwright and poet. He is widely regarded as the greatest writer in the English language and the world's pre-eminent dramatist. He is often called England's national poet and the 'Bard of Avon' or simply 'the Bard'.
Shakespeare's works, including collaborations, consist of some 39 plays, 154 sonnets, three long narrative poems and a few other verses, some of uncertain authorship. His plays have been translated into every major living language and are performed extensively.
At 18, he married Anne Hathaway, with whom he had three children: Susanna, and twins Hamnet and Judith. At 49 (around 1613) he appears to have retired to Stratford, where he died three years later.
Shakespeare's work has made a significant and lasting impression on later theatre and literature.
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