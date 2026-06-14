Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Quote of the day by Wizard Liz, 'I'm complete myself...'

A powerful reminder that true confidence and healthy relationships come from being emotionally complete and self-reliant rather than depending on others for fulfilment.

Edited By:Ahana Tiwari
Published: Jun 14, 2026, 06:00 AM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 06:00 AM IST
Quote of the day by Wizard Liz, 'I'm complete myself...'
Image Credit: (Image: @thewizardliz/Instagram)

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Quote of the day by Wizard Liz, 'I'm complete myself...'
quote of the day2 min ago
2
Embassy REIT SEBI Case22 min ago
3
Entertainment37 min ago
4
India US relations59 min ago
5
FIFA World Cup 2026m Qatar vs Switzerland2 hrs ago