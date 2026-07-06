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Quote of the day from Aamir Khan, 'The journey that I have...'

Aamir Khan's Quote of the Day reminds us that true success lies not just in achievements but in the lessons learned from people, experiences, and the journey of life itself.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 06, 2026, 06:00 AM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 06:00 AM IST
Quote of the day from Aamir Khan, 'The journey that I have...'
Image Credit: (Image: Instagram)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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