/Quote of the day from Albert Camus: 'Man is the only creature who refuses to be what he is'

Inspiring quotes: Taking encouragement and motivation from great thinkers and philosophers, we can move forward in life and feel enlightened. Today, let's revisit Albert Camus's famous quote on human beings. The French-Algerian philosopher and writer's work continues to inspire human existence.
"Man is the only creature who refuses to be what he is." ― Albert Camus
Albert Camus's famous quote is about the core of existential thought regarding human nature and our constant struggle with identity. He also meant that humans are the only creatures who don't want to be what they are.
The quote highlights that people are never really happy and satisfied just being in the present moment. There is an urge to always want to change, upgrade, or pretend to be someone else.
Albert Camus was a French philosopher, novelist, author, and political activist who received the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1957. He was the second-youngest recipient in history (age 44), and the first laureate in literature born in Africa. His works include The Stranger, The Plague, The Myth of Sisyphus, The Fall and The Rebel.
Camus's views contributed to the rise of the philosophy known as absurdism.
A Happy Death (La Mort heureuse; written 1936–38, published 1971)
The Stranger (L'Étranger, often translated as The Outsider, though an alternate meaning of l'étranger is 'foreigner'; 1942)
The Plague (La Peste, 1947)
The Fall (La Chute, 1956)
The First Man (Le premier homme; incomplete, published 1994)
Exile and the Kingdom (L'exil et le royaume; collection, 1957), containing the following short stories:
"The Adulterous Woman" (La Femme adultère)
"The Renegade or a Confused Spirit" (Le Renégat ou un esprit confus)
"The Silent Men" (Les Muets)
"The Guest" (L'Hôte)
"Jonas, or the Artist at Work" (Jonas, ou l'artiste au travail)
"The Growing Stone" (La Pierre qui pousse)
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