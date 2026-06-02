Quote of the day from Albert Einstein: 'Anyone who has never made a mistake...'

Inspiring quotes: What better way to start your day than by scrolling through some thoughtful words of great personalities. Today, let's revisit the famous quote by Albert Einstein where he talks about human actions and their innovations. Read below the quote which will encourage you to move forward in a new light.

"Anyone who has never made a mistake has never tried anything new." ― Albert Einstein

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Meaning of the quote

Here, Einstein highlights how important it is to make mistakes in life. His quote states that any person who has never made an mistake has never really tried anything new. Innovation also comes only after one has tried different things to get desired results. Like they say 'to err is human'.

Therefore, behind every big scientific breakthrough endeavor there happens to be several trials and errors in the background.

Making mistakes and errors serve as a learning ground for people to try out newer things.

About Albert Einstein's life and times

Albert Einstein was a famous German theoretical physicist best known for developing the theory of relativity. He made significant contributions to quantum theory we well. His higher IQ, although never tested, is ranked on a higher level - with earning him a genius title. He received the 1921 Nobel Prize in Physics for 'his services to theoretical physics, and especially for his discovery of the law of the photoelectric effect'.

At 17, he enrolled in the 4-year mathematics and physics teaching diploma program at the federal polytechnic school. A 20-year old Serbian, Mileva Marić was a fellow student and the only woman at the polytechnic school freshmen in the same course.

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The duo spent time together and worked on topics related to science. The duo eventually got into a relationship, tying knot in January 1903. They had a girl in named Lieserl who was born in 1902 but what happened to her remains uncertain. In May 1904, their son Hans Albert was born in Bern, Switzerland and second son Eduard was born in Zurich in July 1910.

In 1912, Einstein entered into a relationship with Elsa Löwenthal, who was both his first cousin on his mother's side and his second cousin on his father's. Einstein married Löwenthal in 1919.

He published more than 300 scientific papers and 150 non-scientific ones. He also collaborated with other scientists including the Bose–Einstein statistics, the Einstein refrigerator and others.