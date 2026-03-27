Quote of the day from Bhagavad Gita: 'You have a right to perform your prescribed duties...'

Quote of the day: Bhagavad Gita - the sacred Hindu scripture Gita makes for the most part of epic Mahabharata. It guides the Vedic concept of dharma comprising duty, rightful action, knowledge and devotion. Gita is also seen as a detailed narrative dialogue between Arjuna and Shri Krishna - an avatar of Vishnu, at the onset of the Kurukshetra War.

“You have a right to perform your prescribed duties, but you are not entitled to the fruits of your actions.” ― Bhagavad Gita

Meaning of the quote

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'Karmanye vadhikaraste Ma Phaleshu Kadachan', this verse is from Chapter 2, Verse 47 of the Bhagavad Gita where Krishna is referring to the fact that an individual has the full right to act out his set duties but should not have expectations about reaping the fruits of your actions.

The fruits of your action are not dependent on your efforts - it may or may not be as per your expectations. Their sole duty to perform your dharma is primary but it must be without any motivation or expectation to get the results.

When Krishna helped Arjuna

During the warfare, when the great warrior Arjuna (Pandava) hesitates to kill the (Kauravas) members of his own clan, Shri Krishna steps in and persuades him to commence in battle, arguing that while following one's dharma, one should not consider oneself to be the agent of action, but attribute all of one's actions to God (bhakti).

Arjuna belongs to the Kshatriya varna, therefore Krishna guides Arjuna to act as a warrior and perform his sva-dharma, the 'dharma (duty) of a particular varna'.

About Bhagavada Gita

Shrimad Bhagavad Gita as well as the epic Mahabharata of which it is a part, is attributed to the sage Vyasa. As per a Hindu legend, rishi Ved Vyasa composed it, and Lord Ganesha, broke one of his tusks, and wrote down the epic Mahabharata along with the Bhagavad Gita.

Ved Vyasa is also regarded as the one who wrote other epics including Vedas and the Puranas.

The Bhagavad Gita teaches the path of selfless action and upholds the necessity of action. The Upanishads focus more on knowledge and the identity of the self with Brahman, the Bhagavad Gita shifts the emphasis towards devotion and the worship of a personal deity, specifically Krishna.