Quote of the day from Chanakya: 'As soon as the fear approaches near...'

Quote of the day: As part of our everyday motivational series, let's revisit one of the famous words of wisdom by none other than Chanakya. His teachings and modern references are inspiring and encouraging for the younger generation to achieve bigger goals in life and not let down by obstacles on their way. Check below:
"As soon as the fear approaches near, attack and destroy it." ― Chanakya
Chanakya here highlights that the moment you feel fear is taking over your mind, body and soul, your first instinct should be to attack it bravely and destroy it forever. Taking on your fears and doubts head-on gives you an edge over others as it you address your enemy before it dampens your spirit and demotivates you to take up challenges.
The quote clearly signifies that you must confront your doubts and anxieties immediately rather than letting them grow. One of the best ways to do - use your logic and courage instead of running away from your problems.
Chanakya, also known by the name of Kauṭilya and Vishnugupta, is credited as the writer of the ancient Indian politico-economic treatise Arthashastra - covering politics, economic policy and military strategy. As per several narratives, he is believed to have assisted the first Mauryan emperor Chandragupta in his rise to power and the establishment of the Maurya Empire.
American historian Thomas Trautmann identifies four distinct accounts of the ancient Chanakya-Chandragupta Katha:
Buddhist version: Mahavamsa
Jain version: Parishishtaparvan
Kashmiri version: Kathasaritsagara
Vishakhadatta's version: Mudrarakshasa
In modern times, many adaptations of the legend of Chanakya share his story in a semi-fictional form.
Chanakya Niti is a book on ethics written by Chanakya. It is largely credited with rightful suggestions and ways to make life happy and successful.
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