Quote of the day from Mohanlal: 'No amount of praise should go to your head'

Inspiring quotes: What better way to start your day with a positive dose than revisiting a thoughtful quote by a famous personality which can encourage individuals. So, today we shall look back at what renowned South star Mohanlal once said about praise and appreciation.

"No amount of praise should go to your head. You should always remain humble." - Mohanlal

ALSO READ: Drishyam 3 X review: Fans watched Mohanlal's most-awaited Malayalam crime thriller, check their honest reactions

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Meaning of the quote

Mohanlal In an old 2002 interview with Rediff was asked 'after so many years in the industry, do you feel embarrassed if someone praises you? At the Lux-Asianet Awards recently, singer Usha Uthup called you the Great Mohanlal, and you seemed to be quite uneasy.' To this, he replied saying, "I was. I get very embarrassed. No amount of praise should go to your head. You should always remain humble."

By this he means, it is very important for a person to stay grounded and humble. No amount of appreciation should go to your head.

ALSO READ: Quote of the day by Giorgia Meloni: 'I am Giorgia, I am a woman, I am a mother, I am Italian'

About Mohanlal and his films

Mohanlal Viswanathan works predominantly in Malayalam cinema and has also occasionally appeared in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada films. He has worked in a career spanning over four decades, during which he has acted in more than 400 films.

He was honoured with Padma Shri in 2001 and Padma Bhushan in 2019, India's fourth and third highest civilian honours for his contributions to Indian cinema. In 2009, he became the first actor in India to be awarded the honorary rank of lieutenant colonel in the Territorial Army.

He made his acting debut at age 18 in the Malayalam film Thiranottam in 1978, but the film was delayed in its release for 25 years due to censorship issues. His screen debut was in the 1980 romance film Manjil Virinja Pookkal, in which he played the antagonist.

Some of his best movies include Rajavinte Makan, Iruvar, Janatha Garage, Sandhyakku Virinja Poovu, Kuyiline Thedi, Ente Mohangal Poovaninju, Iniyengilum, Visa, Attakkalasham, Kaliyil Alpam Karyam, Ente Mamattukkuttiyammakku, Engane Nee Marakkum, Unaroo, Sreekrishna Parunthu, Sasikumar's Ivide Thudangunnu. Mohanlal played his first comic lead role in an ensemble cast in the 1984 comedy Poochakkoru Mookkuthi.

Mohanlal's Drishyam 3

Renowned South star Mohanlal's most-awaited Malayalam crime thriller Drishyam 3 opened in theatres today and excitement among fans is palpable. The film is a sequel to Drishyam 2 (2021) and the third installment in the Drishyam film series.

The film stars Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil,Murali Gopy, Siddique, and Asha Sarath reprising their roles from the previous two instalments. The Malayalam crime thriller is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph.