Quote of the day from Ramayana: ‘Absence of sadness is the root of.....'

New Delhi: The Ramayana is one of India’s most revered epics and it continues to offer lessons that remain relevant even today in the modern world. Traditionally attributed to sage Valmiki, the text narrates the life of Lord Rama, the prince of Ayodhya, who is also the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu. It tells his journey through exile, his battle against Ravana to rescue Sita , and his return to his kingdom.

Quote of the Day

‘Absence of sadness is the root of prosperity; and absence of sadness is the highest happiness.’

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Meaning of the quote

The idea behind “अनिर्वेदः श्रियो मूलं अनिर्वेदः परं सुखं” is not about never feeling sadness, but about not letting despair control your actions. In the Ramayana, even during the most difficult phase, whether it is exile, separation, or war, Lord Rama does not give in to hopelessness. He remains composed and focused on his duty, showing that strength lies in how one responds to obstacles.

A clear example is when Sita is abducted. Lord Rama is grief-stricken, but he does not stay stuck in that emotion. Instead, he moves forward, seeks help, builds alliances, and works towards a solution. The epic shows that while pain is unavoidable, giving in to despair is not. By maintaining inner balance and continuing to act with purpose, one can move towards better outcomes and peace of mind.

More about the teachings of Ramayana

At its core, the Ramayana places dharma (righteousness) above everything else. Through Rama’s life, often described as Maryada Purushottam (the ideal man), the epic shows the importance of honouring one’s duties and promises, even when it comes at a personal cost. It offers a framework for relationships whether as a son, brother, or leader, grounded in integrity and responsibility.

The story also highlights the dangers of ego and unchecked desire. Despite his power and knowledge, Ravana’s downfall stems from arrogance and lack of self-control. In contrast, figures like Hanuman represent humility, devotion, and strength of character. Ultimately, the Ramayana suggests that true success is not just about external victories, but about overcoming inner flaws and choosing compassion, discipline, and truth.