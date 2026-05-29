Quote of the day from Ranveer Singh: 'I am an animated and flamboyant person but...'

Inspiring quotes: Today, in this series, let's revisit a popular quote shared by actor Ranveer Singh. He once opened up on his personality and how he has often been misunderstood. Some positive quotes and thoughts often brighten up your day, and motivate you to feel better.

"I am an animated and flamboyant person. But it is being mistaken as brashness. So now I am trying to be more dignified" - Ranveer Singh

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Meaning of the quote

Ranveer Singh's quote is how people misjudge him because of his loud and over-the-top personality. He added that now he is trying to be more dignified and subtle rather than being animated and flamboyant.

His entire quote was '"I am an animated and flamboyant person. But it is being mistaken as brashness. So now I am trying to be more dignified. I am a normal youngster who loves to let his hair down at times and party. But, I was tired of being misunderstood. It seemed I was ruffling too many feathers within the industry. People thought I was being too straightforward. It is then that I started moulding myself to fit in. But, that is all a garb—inside it is the same Ranveer."

Who is Ranveer Singh?

Ranveer Singh made his debut in Band Baaja Baaraat (2010) - YRF project directed by Maneesh Sharma. His chemistry with Anushka Sharma in the movie was appreciated and he hogged the limelight for his acting chops. This was followed by movies like Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Lootera, Gunday and Kill Dill among others.

He tasted success with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela co-starring Deepika Padukone.

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Some of his other works include Dil Dhadakne Do and Befikre among others. Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat again gave him massive stardom which earned him the top spot. He was later seen in Rohit Shetty's Simmba, Gull Boy, Kapil Dev's biopic '83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to name a few.

However, Ranveer Singh's latest outings - Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge by Aditya Dhar ended the lull for him as he tasted massive success with the franchise. Dhurandhar grossed over Rs 1,300 crore (US$140 million) worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, while Dhurandhar: The Revenge has surpassed Rs 1,847 crore (US$190 million) to become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2026.