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Quote of the day from Sadhguru, 'Ganesha is the very symbol of...'

Sadhguru highlights Lord Ganesha as the ultimate symbol of intelligence, emphasising that true learning begins only when one lets go of the ego.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 08:48 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 06:33 AM IST
Quote of the day from Sadhguru, 'Ganesha is the very symbol of...'
Image Credit: Representational Image:X

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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