Quote of the day from Sadhguru, 'Ganesha is the very symbol of...'

Quote of the day: Real intelligence begins when you let go of your ego and stay open to learning. In a world where people often let pride get in the way, true wisdom comes from being humble enough to know you do not know everything. Dropping your ego clears your mind, making it easier to learn new things, handle life's challenges, and grow as a person. Sadhguru’s words remind us that real growth starts the moment we stop letting pride control us.
"Ganesha is the very symbol of exalted intelligence. The most intelligent way to live is to be without ego, because ego drops when real learning begins." — Sadhguru
Meaning behind quote This quote highlights the close link between staying humble and becoming truly wise. Rather than treating smartness as just book knowledge or showing off, real intelligence is about staying open-minded. By letting go of your ego, you remove the mental blocks that stop you from learning and growing.
Sadhguru’s words show that ego makes people think they already have all the answers. In contrast, dropping your ego creates space to learn, adapt, and look closely at yourself. Living without pride allows you to treat every experience as a chance to gain fresh insight and understanding.
Ultimately, Sadhguru’s message serves as a reminder that Lord Ganesha represents pure, clear thinking. It is not about proving you are better than others, but about staying open to life and constantly improving. When you set your pride aside, real learning and personal growth naturally follow.
Sadhguru, born Jaggi Vasudev, is an Indian spiritual leader and the founder of the Isha Foundation, a non-profit organization that runs yoga programs and global social projects. He is a well-known author who has written books such as Inner Engineering: A Yogi's Guide to Joy. Known for his practical approach to spirituality, Sadhguru regularly speaks about human well-being, environmental efforts like the Save Soil campaign, and applying ancient yoga practices to modern daily life.
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