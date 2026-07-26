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Quote of the day from Salman Khan, 'Hmmmm Joe darr gaya...'

Salman Khan’s iconic quote emphasises that surrendering to fear paralyses human potential, while confronting adversity with a fearless mindset is essential to achieving true strength and progress.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 05:08 PM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 05:08 PM IST
Quote of the day from Salman Khan, 'Hmmmm Joe darr gaya...'
Image Credit: @salman khan/instagram

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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