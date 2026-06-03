Quote of the day from Sushmita Sen: 'Yes, it is possible to love more than once'

Inspiring quotes: It's a new day and let's start the fresh morning with a thought-provoking lines by former Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen on relationships. She not only explored movies after winning the beauty pageant but also is now a successful entrepreneur. Read the quote below:

"Yes, it is possible to love more than once. Every time you give of yourself, the intensity grows." - Sushmita Sen

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Meaning of the quote

The actress highlights how it is possible to love more than once. She is of the opinion that then every time you fall in love, you give more of yourself into the relationship - the passion and intensity grows by leaps and bounds.

Her quote stands in contrast to the popular view 'love happens only once'.

Sushmita's statement makes more sense as it hints at the fact that each time you fall in love, your ability to give increases along with endurance.

Who is Sushmita Sen?

Model-turned actress Sushmita Sen was crowned Miss Universe 1994, becoming the first Indian woman to win the title. She made her acting debut in Dastak (1996), followed by Biwi No.1 (1999), Sirf Tum (1999), Filhaal... (2002), Aankhen (2002), Main Hoon Na (2004), and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? (2005) among others.

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After a brief hiatus, Sushmita made a grand debut on the OTT space with director Ram Madhvani's Aarya (2020–2024). She won critical acclaim for playing transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in the miniseries Taali (2023).

She attended Air Force Golden Jubilee Institute in New Delhi and St Ann's High School in Secunderabad. She enrolled in a bachelor's degree in Political Science in the 2007–08 academic session at School of Open Learning, Delhi University but did not pursue higher education.

She was awarded an doctorate degree from Invertis University, Bareilly during 12th convocation ceremony held at the campus of the University in 2026.