Quote of the day from the Bhagavad Gita: 'A person is made by their......'

Quote of the Day: The Bhagavad Gita, one of Hinduism's most sacred scriptures, forms an important part of the epic Mahabharata. It offers guidance on the Vedic concept of dharma, encompassing duty, righteous action, knowledge and devotion. The Gita is also regarded as a profound dialogue between Arjuna and Shri Krishna, an avatar of Vishnu, on the eve of the Kurukshetra War.

Quote of the Day

"A person is made by their belief. As they believe, so they become."

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Meaning of the Quote

This quote from the Bhagavad Gita highlights the power of belief in shaping a person's character and destiny.

If a person believes they are capable, kind, honest and strong, they are more likely to act in accordance with those qualities. Over time, these actions become part of who they are. Similarly, if someone constantly believes they are weak, incapable or destined to fail, those beliefs can influence their choices and limit their potential.

The quote teaches that our inner mindset is powerful. The way we see ourselves and the world affects our decisions, habits and ultimately our future. In simple terms, what you believe about yourself has a significant impact on the person you become.

The message is to nurture positive, truthful and uplifting beliefs because they shape our actions, and our actions shape our lives. As the Gita suggests, our beliefs eventually become our reality.

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When Krishna Guided Arjuna

As the Kurukshetra War was about to begin, the great warrior Arjuna found himself unwilling to fight against his own relatives, teachers and loved ones who stood on the opposing side. Overcome with doubt and grief, he questioned whether the battle was worth fighting.

At this moment, Shri Krishna stepped in to guide him. Krishna explained that one must perform one's duty (dharma) without attachment to the results. He urged Arjuna to engage in battle as a warrior and fulfil his responsibility as a Kshatriya while dedicating his actions to God rather than viewing himself as the ultimate doer.

Through this conversation, Krishna taught Arjuna the principles of selfless action, devotion and righteousness.

About the Bhagavad Gita

The Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, along with the Mahabharata of which it is a part, is traditionally attributed to the sage Ved Vyasa. According to Hindu tradition, Ved Vyasa composed the epic, while Lord Ganesha served as its scribe, writing it down after breaking one of his tusks.

Ved Vyasa is also credited with compiling the Vedas and authoring the Puranas.

The Bhagavad Gita teaches the path of selfless action (karma yoga), devotion (bhakti yoga) and knowledge (jnana yoga). While the Upanishads primarily focus on knowledge and the relationship between the self and Brahman, the Gita places greater emphasis on devotion and the worship of a personal deity, particularly Krishna. Its teachings continue to inspire millions around the world and remain relevant even today.