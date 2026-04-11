Quote of the day from the Bhagavad Gita: 'Even if a man is full of love for others, he should act without…'

Quote of the day: The Bhagavad Gita is a 700-verse Hindu scripture that forms part of the ancient Indian epic, the Mahabharata. Its teachings continue to remain deeply relevant in the modern world.

Presented as a philosophical dialogue between the warrior prince Arjuna and his charioteer Krishna—an avatar of Vishnu—the conversation takes place on the battlefield of Kurukshetra just before a great war. Overcome with moral conflict at the thought of fighting his own kin, Arjuna hesitates, prompting Krishna to guide him towards duty, clarity, and spiritual understanding.

Widely studied as a guide to ethical living and mental clarity, the Gita offers practical insights into handling stress, overcoming internal conflict, and finding purpose in everyday life.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Quote of the day

“Even if a man is full of love for others, he should act without attachment to the fruits of his actions.”

Meaning of the Quote

This quote, rooted in the philosophy of the Bhagavad Gita, means that even if a person is filled with love and compassion for others, they should perform their actions without becoming attached to the results. It encourages doing one’s duty sincerely and selflessly, without expecting rewards, recognition, or a specific outcome in return.

The idea behind this is that attachment to results often leads to stress, disappointment, or ego. When you act without such attachment, you remain calm and balanced regardless of success or failure. In essence, it teaches that true fulfillment comes from the action itself, not from what you gain out of it.

More About the Gita’s Teachings

The Bhagavad Gita brings together multiple spiritual paths, offering a balanced approach to life and self-realisation. At its core is the idea of dharma (duty), which emphasises fulfilling one’s responsibilities with sincerity.

Karma Yoga, or selfless action, teaches individuals to perform their duties without attachment to outcomes, helping cultivate inner peace. The text also explores Bhakti Yoga (devotion), which focuses on surrender to the Divine, and Jnana Yoga (knowledge), which encourages the pursuit of wisdom and understanding of the soul.

One of its most profound teachings is the immortality of the soul. While the body is temporary, the soul is eternal and continues its journey through rebirth until it achieves moksha, or liberation.