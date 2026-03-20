Quote of the day from the Bhagavad Gita: 'It is better to live your own destiny imperfectly than to....'

Quote of the day: The Bhagavad Gita is a 700-verse Hindu scripture that forms part of the ancient Indian epic, the Mahabharata. Its teachings continue to remain deeply relevant in the modern world.

Presented as a philosophical dialogue between the warrior prince Arjuna and his charioteer Lord Krishna—an avatar of Vishnu—the conversation takes place on the battlefield of Kurukshetra just before a great war. Overcome with moral conflict at the thought of fighting his own kin, Arjuna hesitates, prompting Krishna to guide him towards duty, clarity, and spiritual understanding.

Widely studied as a guide to ethical living and mental clarity, the Gita offers practical insights into handling stress, overcoming internal conflict, and finding purpose in everyday life.

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Quote of the day

“It is better to live your own destiny imperfectly than to live an imitation of somebody else's life with perfection.”

Meaning of the Quote

This quote highlights the importance of authenticity over superficial perfection. It suggests that staying true to one’s own path—even with flaws and setbacks, is far more meaningful than trying to replicate someone else’s life flawlessly.

At its core, the message encourages individuals to embrace their unique journey. Constant comparison or living by societal expectations may create an illusion of success, but often comes at the cost of personal identity and inner peace. Imperfections, the Gita reminds us, are a natural part of growth.

Ultimately, the teaching promotes self-acceptance and courage. Choosing one’s own path—despite uncertainty—reflects strength and individuality, while imitation, no matter how perfect, lacks true fulfillment.

More About the Gita’s Teachings

The Bhagavad Gita brings together multiple spiritual paths, offering a balanced approach to life and self-realisation. At its core is the idea of dharma (duty), which emphasises fulfilling one’s responsibilities with sincerity.

Karma Yoga, or selfless action, teaches individuals to perform their duties without attachment to outcomes, helping cultivate inner peace. The text also explores Bhakti Yoga (devotion), which focuses on surrender to the Divine, and Jnana Yoga (knowledge), which encourages the pursuit of wisdom and understanding of the soul.

One of its most profound teachings is the immortality of the soul. While the body is temporary, the soul is eternal and continues its journey through rebirth until it achieves moksha, or liberation.