Quote of the day Mother Teresa: 'Not all of us can do great things but.....'

Quote of the Day: Mother Teresa was a Catholic nun and missionary famous for her humanitarian work across the world. She devoted her life to serving the underprivileged and teaching others the importance of compassion. She was born as Anjezë Gonxhe Bojaxhiu in Skopje, then part of the Ottoman Empire (now in North Macedonia).

She joined the Sisters of Loreto at the age of 18 and moved to India, where she later founded the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata in 1950.

Quote of the Day

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“Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love.”

Meaning of the Quote

The quote “Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love” by Mother Teresa suggests that not everyone gets the opportunity to do big, extraordinary acts that will change the world. However, that does not make our actions are insignificant. Even the smallest gesture, like helping someone, being kind, or supporting others can have a meaningful impact when done with kindness and compassion.

The message of the quote is that what actually matters is the intention behind our actions rather than the size of the action itself. Small acts of kindness done with genuine care can bring happiness and comfort to others and can make the world a better place in simple but powerful ways.

Who Is Mother Teresa?

Mother Teresa spent nearly 50 years working for the upliftment of the “poorest of the poor” in the slums of Kolkata.

At the age of 18, she trained as a missionary and joined the Sisters of Loreto in Ireland. She came to India in 1929 and taught at St. Mary’s High School for nearly 20 years.

During a train ride to Darjeeling in 1946, she felt a divine “call within a call” to leave the convent and live among the poor.

In 1950, she received permission from the Vatican to establish the Missionaries of Charity. The order’s primary focus was to serve those abandoned by society.

Mother Teresa received over 700 accolades during her lifetime for her humanitarian efforts. In 1980, she was honoured with the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour.

In 1979, she was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for helping people to overcome poverty and distress. She famously cancelled the ceremonial banquet and asked for the funds to be donated to the poor.

September 5, the anniversary of her death is now designated as the International Day of Charity by the United Nations to honour her legacy.