Quote of the day: On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, let's revisit one of the famous thoughts of the day shared by Bollywood actor Sunny Deol. The man of few words took to his social media handle last year and wished fans a 'Happy Dussehra' with a beautiful message of celebration and victory of good over evil.
"This Dussehra, let's burn away the negativity within us and light up with kindness, courage, and compassion." - Sunny Deol (2025)
The quote here simply encourages us all to shun away our negativity of all forms this Dussehra and light the world around us with positivity, kindness and courage. The motivational thought is enough to encourage people to show compassion towards other beings and do away with all the negative or evil deeds.
There are many legends associated with the celebration of Dussehra or Vijayadashami in India and adjoining countries, including Nepal. In the southern, eastern, northeastern, and some northern states of India, Vijayadashami marks the end of Durga Puja festivity, commemorating goddess Durga's victory against Mahishasura to restore and protect dharma.
Whereas, in the northern, central, and western states, it marks the end of Ramleela and commemorates Lord Rama's victory over Ravana. On Dussehra, towering effigies of Ravana, symbolising evil, are burnt with fireworks, marking evil's destruction.
Alternatively, it also marks a reverence for one of the aspects of Maa Durga.
Dussehra also marks the start of preparations for Diwali - the festival of lights - which is celebrated twenty days after Vijayadashami.
Happy Dussehra and Vijayadashami to our readers!
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