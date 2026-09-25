/Quote of the day on Lord Ganesha: 'Thankyou Bappa for the wonderful year that it has been...'

Top quote of the day: On the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi today, let's take a moment and revisit one of the most heartwarming wishes shared by a famous Bollywood celebrity Sharvari Wagh. Ganeshotsav is a 10-day-long festivity which is revered by devotees across the nation. In Maharashtra, Ganesh Chaturthi is a major festival and is celebrated with gusto. Let's take a look below:
"गणपती बाप्पा मोरया, मंगलमूर्ती मोरया
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi
For me, it’s where my year begins and ends. A full circle of coming home to love, warmth, family, positivity and sooooo many modaks!!
Thankyou Bappa for the wonderful year that it has been, stepping into the next season with Your blessings"
Sharvari shared the heartfelt wish on Ganesh Chaturthi 2026, ushering in Bappa festivity with love and warmth. She dropped pictures with her mother and sister dressed in traditional pink sarees, giving a sneak-peek into her Ganpati celebration.
Many celebs reacted to her wish on Bappa's birthday. From Mini Mathur, Tahira Kashyap to Karishma Kohli - all expressed their happiness on the arrival of Ganpati.
On the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi, millions bid farewell to Lord Ganesha by immersing idols in water bodies, concluding the vibrant 10-day festival with a promise of Bappa returning next year.
Chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhya Varshi Lavkar ya' reverberate in the air as devotees bid Bappa a tearful adieu.
Huge Ganpati pandals are decked up nationwide, and devotees throng them in huge numbers, seeking his blessings. The festival is celebrated with equal energy and enthusiasm globally by Indians. Special arrangements are made, keeping the crowd in mind.
It is believed that Lord Ganesha was born during the Madhyana period (noon) and hence, the recommended Puja timing is in the afternoon. The legend has it that on the tenth day after the Ganpati is immersed, the lord heads back to Mount Kailasha to his parents—Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati. Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day festival which begins on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month 'Bhadrapada', will begin on August 27 this year. It starts with 'Chaturthi' and ends on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'. The festive period is also known as 'Vinayak Chaturthi' or 'Vinayak Chavithi'.
Ganpati Bappa Morya!
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