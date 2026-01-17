Quote Of The Day: Shah Rukh Khan On Following Your Heart And Chasing Dreams

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan, often hailed as the King of Bollywood and the Baadshah of Romance, has long been an inspiration for millions—not just through his films but also through his life journey. In today’s Quote of the Day, the actor’s words strike a deep chord with dreamers and aspirants.

“If you want to become something, achieve something in life, then always listen to your heart,” Shah Rukh Khan once said, a statement that reflects the philosophy he has lived by throughout his career.

The quote underscores the importance of trusting one’s instincts and having the courage to follow personal passion, even when the path ahead is uncertain. It encourages individuals to prioritise inner conviction over external expectations, a message that resonates strongly in today’s fast-paced, pressure-driven world.

Shah Rukh Khan's Early Life

Born on November 2, 1965, in Delhi, Shah Rukh Khan’s journey to stardom was far from conventional. After completing his schooling in the capital, he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in economics from Hansraj College, University of Delhi, in 1988. He later enrolled for a master’s degree in mass communication at Jamia Millia Islamia, but chose to drop out—deciding instead to listen to his heart and pursue acting.

SRK began his career on television with shows like Fauji (1988), where he played a commando, and Circus (1989), performances that quickly brought him recognition. His transition to films proved equally successful with his Bollywood debut Deewana, which marked the start of an extraordinary cinematic journey.

Over the years, Shah Rukh Khan’s portrayal of the romantic hero—most memorably in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge—has become iconic and unmatched. From television studios in Delhi to global superstardom, his life story stands as a living example of the very advice he shares: listening to the heart can change one’s destiny.