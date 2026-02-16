Born as Narendranath Datta, Swami Vivekananda was an Indian Hindu monk, philosopher, author, and religious teacher, and the chief disciple of the Indian mystic Ramakrishna. He played a major role in introducing Vedanta and Yoga to the Western world.

He is often regarded as the man who raised interfaith awareness and elevated Hinduism to the status of a major world religion. From an early age, he was inclined towards religion and spirituality.

He travelled across the Indian subcontinent as a monk, gaining first-hand knowledge of the harsh living conditions endured by the Indian masses under British rule. Deeply moved by their suffering, he sought ways to uplift and empower them.

In 1893, he travelled to the United States to participate in the Parliament of the World’s Religions in Chicago, where he delivered a landmark speech beginning with the words, “Sisters and brothers of America…”. His powerful message introduced Hindu spiritual thought to the world and advocated religious tolerance and universal acceptance.

Quote of the Day

“The great secret of true success, of true happiness, is this: the man or woman who asks for no return, the perfectly unselfish person, is the most successful.”

Meaning of the Quote

According to Swami Vivekananda, true success and happiness lie in selflessness. This quote suggests that a person who works without expecting rewards, praise, or personal gain attains the highest form of fulfillment. When actions are driven by pure intentions rather than selfish desires, the mind remains peaceful and free from disappointment. Such a person finds joy in giving and serving others rather than in receiving.

Vivekananda believed that worldly success measured by money or status is temporary, while inner happiness gained through unselfishness is lasting. By asking for nothing in return, an individual rises above ego and attachment, which are the main causes of suffering. Therefore, the most successful person is not the one who gains the most, but the one who gives the most with a sincere and generous heart.

Swami Vivekananda’s Early Life

Vivekananda was born as Narendranath Datta in an aristocratic Bengali Kayastha family in Calcutta. He was one of nine siblings. His father, Vishwanath Datta, was an attorney at the Calcutta High Court, and his grandfather was a Sanskrit and Persian scholar who left his family and became a monk at the age of twenty-five.

In 1897, he established the Ramakrishna Math and the Ramakrishna Mission, institutions dedicated to spiritual practice and social service.

His birthday, January 12, is celebrated in India as National Youth Day to honor his belief in the power of youth to drive national progress.