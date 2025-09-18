R Madhavan’s 21-Day Weight Loss Method: From Chewing Food 45-60 Times To Dinner By 6.45 PM, His Daily Routine Is Out

New Delhi: One of the most loved Pan-India actors, R Madhavan is known for his impeccable performances. He impressed fans with his acting chops as a scientist Nambi Narayanan in the 2022 film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. But to ace his role, the actor had to gain a few kilos. And now he has shed some extra flab in just 21 days. He explained his diet plan recently and how he achieved the desired result.

R Madhavan's Weight Loss Transformation

In a chat with Curly Tales, R Madhavan revealed his weight loss strategy, which was about mindful eating and fasting intermittently. Here’s a look at his 21 Day Weight Loss method followed by the actor.

Chewing Right: Maddy revealed that the basic part of his diet plan to shed weight involved chewing food between 45 to 60 times before swallowing it. He only focused on food that was good for his body, as per NDTV report.

Intermittent Fasting: Besides chewing the food right, another core pointer which he followed was intermittent fasting. The actor reportedly took his last daily meal at 6:45 PM and refrained from consuming raw foods after 3 PM. For him only freshly cooked food options were allowed. In the interview, the actor said that he created an eating window that worked for him and stuck to it.

Workout Routine: He made a few changes in his lifestyle which included long morning walks so that he stays active. To maintain hydration, he took plenty of fluids throughout the day. Another important aspect is the sleep cycle - so he made sure to hit the bed early and cut off screens at least an hour and a half before dozing off.

