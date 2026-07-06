R Madhavan seeks blessings at Tirumala temple after receiving Padma Shri award

Co-written by Madhavan and director Krishnakumar Ramakumar, the film sees the actor return to historical storytelling following his critically acclaimed turn in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The newly released trailer showcases Madhavan navigating multiple eras of GD Naidu's turbulent life, tracking his journey from a determined young innovator to an elderly visionary, a phase where the actor appears completely unrecognizable. Scheduled for a global theatrical release on July 17, 2026, the film also stars an ensemble cast including Sathyaraj, Priyamani, and Jayaram.