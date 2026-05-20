R Madhavan slams wellness brand for using interview clip as endorsement without consent

Mumbai: Padma Shri awardee, actor R. Madhavan has reacted strongly to an alleged brand endorsement video made by taking out a clip from one of his interviews, and used in the brand’s official communication without taking his consent or making him aware.

On Wednesday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a screenshot of the Instagram Reel made by a wellness brand.

He wrote on the picture, “This REEL is making it sound like I'm endorsing their product. They have just taken a clip from an interview without any permissions and used it as an endorsement from my end. How are the public ever going to believe these people are their treatment. Shame”.

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He also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, “What a shame. How do these people and organization think they can get away with this. You cannot take a clip of somebody’s interview and make it part of your endorsement. Legal notice sent. Please BEWARE of these kind of professionals and organizations. @join.elevate.now (sic)”.

Earlier, the actor shared his clarification on the issue of him reciting a verse from the Gurbani while smoking a cigarette. The actor said that they did not wish to hurt any sentiments with the scene. He stated that he might have had the cigarette at the beginning of the scene, but he had properly put it out before speaking his lines.

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He said, "This is a misunderstanding. Because I am sure that during this scene, before saying this line, Aditya Dhar Ji, who takes care of all these things more than me, had told me that while saying this line, you should not smoke and there will be no smoke coming out of your mouth, nor will there be any smoke on the screen, nor will there be a cigarette in your hand because this is very pure and sacred for us”.

The actor said that they have immense respect for the Sikh community. He shared, “Before every film's release, I go to the Golden Temple. Everyone knows this. So, believe me. We had no intention of hurting anyone”.

Explaining the scene in question in his own words, Madhavan continued, "In the beginning of the scene, it is possible that I had a cigarette in my hand. But after that, when the scene starts and the rest of the people speak, I properly put out the cigarette. And long before my line came, there was no smoke in the scene. Nor is there a sign of a cigarette till the end of the scene”.

He concluded the post by apologizing if they knowingly or unknowingly ended up hurting someone.