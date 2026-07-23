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R Madhavan tells students 'don't lose faith', expresses faith in government's action on NEET row

Activist Sonam Wangchuk also voiced solidarity with the students and went on a fast for over two weeks. He is currently admitted to a hospital in Delhi.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 12:15 PM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 12:15 PM IST
R Madhavan tells students 'don't lose faith', expresses faith in government's action on NEET row

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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