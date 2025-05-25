'R... Rajkumar' Actor Mukul Dev’s Last Rites Held In Delhi; Family And Friends Pay Their Last Respects

New Delhi: Actor Mukul Dev, known for his versatile roles in Hindi, Punjabi, and South Indian films and television, passed away on Friday night at the age of 54.

The untimely demise has sent shockwaves through the Indian entertainment industry. The late actor's last rites took place on Saturday at Dayanand Mukti Dham, Nizamuddin West.

Mukul's friends and family members attended the last rites to pay their final respects.

Vindu Dara Singh, a close colleague of the late actor Mukul Dev was also present to pay tributes to the late actor.

Vindu Dara Singh, who worked with the late actor in Son of Sardar, spoke to the media and remembered him. "Bahut saaf aur nek insaan tha..He was a very kind-hearted person. Please give him love and remember him in your prayers". He was seen wiping out his tears.

Earlier, speaking to ANI, Vindu said, "The Son of Sardaar team is in shock. Our movie is releasing soon, and Mukul won't be there to witness its success. He gave such a brilliant performance in the film, and it's the most hilarious movie ever. It's heartbreaking that he won't be there to witness its success."

Mukul Dev breathed his last at the age of 54.

On Saturday, his brother and actor Rahul Dev took to Instagram and shared the sad news.

"Our brother Mukul Dev passed away peacefully at New Delhi last night.

He's survived by his daughter Sia Dev. Missed by siblings Rashmi Kaushal, Rahul Dev and nephew Sidhant Dev. Please join us for cremation at 5 pm."

Mukul Dev featured in several television shows such as Gharwali Uparwali, Kasshish, Ssshhhh...Phir Koi Hai, Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, and others. He also worked in popular films like Yamla Pagla Deewana, Son of Sardaar, R... Rajkumar, and Jai Ho. His last film is 'Son of Sardaar 2', which has not been released yet.