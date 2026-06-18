/Raakh series cast: Making of Rajjo and Babu, how Ramandeep Yadav and Akash Makhija transformed to play criminals

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Speaking about his approach to portraying Babu, Akash revealed, “I was given this very beautiful insight that Babu is a mixture of multiple animals. He can be a snake, a tiger, a fox — it all depends on the situation. I used those instincts in every scene. Another insight that really stayed with me was that it’s Babu’s world and everyone else is living in it. He doesn’t think by society’s rules or morality. In his mind, he’s never wrong. That helped me understand how someone like Babu justifies his actions to himself and commits those crimes without guilt. I didn't want to approach him as a villain. Prosit Sir and I were very clear that he had to feel like a real person, someone who exists within society and blends into the world around us. For me, that's what makes a character like Babu truly frightening — the idea that he could be anyone, someone you might pass by every day without ever knowing what's beneath the surface.”