/Raakh series cast: Making of Rajjo and Babu, how Ramandeep Yadav and Akash Makhija transformed to play criminals

New Delhi: One of the recent thrilling investigative series Raakh had characters who are deeply flawed yet psychologically authentic. Inspired by the chilling 1978 Ranga-Billa case - the series explores the details of kidnapping and extortion of siblings Geeta and Sanjay Chopra.
For Ramandeep Yadav and Akash Makhija, bringing Rajjo and Babu to life required looking beyond the violence their roles commit and uncovering the emotional and psychological truths that shape their choices. Through intensive workshops, character-building exercises, and extensive creative discussions, both actors immersed themselves in the inner worlds of their characters, approaching them not as villains, but as fully realised individuals shaped by their circumstances, convictions, and beliefs.
Reflecting on his process of bringing Rajjo to life, Ramandeep shared, “I come from a theatre background, where building a character takes time, observation, and a deeper understanding of the person you are portraying. Raakh gave me the space and time to gradually shape the character and understand his mindset without rushing the process. My approach was always to humanise the character, not make him look like a hero or a villain. I also realised that while performing, you have to keep your personal judgement aside and stay truthful to the character’s reality. The workshops and discussions with the team helped all of us develop the character’s emotional and psychological layers more authentically.”
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Speaking about his approach to portraying Babu, Akash revealed, “I was given this very beautiful insight that Babu is a mixture of multiple animals. He can be a snake, a tiger, a fox — it all depends on the situation. I used those instincts in every scene. Another insight that really stayed with me was that it’s Babu’s world and everyone else is living in it. He doesn’t think by society’s rules or morality. In his mind, he’s never wrong. That helped me understand how someone like Babu justifies his actions to himself and commits those crimes without guilt. I didn't want to approach him as a villain. Prosit Sir and I were very clear that he had to feel like a real person, someone who exists within society and blends into the world around us. For me, that's what makes a character like Babu truly frightening — the idea that he could be anyone, someone you might pass by every day without ever knowing what's beneath the surface.”
Raakh is led by Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre and Aamir Bashir, alongside a talented ensemble cast including Ramandeep Yadav, Akash Makhija and more, in pivotal roles.
Raakh is directed and executive produced by Prosit Roy, and created, written and co-directed by Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket. Raakh premieres on Prime Video in India and in over 240 countries and territories worldwide from June 12.
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