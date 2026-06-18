Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Raakh series cast: Making of Rajjo and Babu, how Ramandeep Yadav and Akash Makhija transformed to play criminals

Raakh series cast: Making of Rajjo and Babu, how Ramandeep Yadav and Akash Makhija transformed to play criminals

Raakh is led by Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre and Aamir Bashir, alongside a talented ensemble cast including Ramandeep Yadav, Akash Makhija and more, in pivotal roles.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 03:57 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 04:03 PM IST
Raakh series cast: Making of Rajjo and Babu, how Ramandeep Yadav and Akash Makhija transformed to play criminals
Image Credit: Pic Courtesy: Show Stills

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Raakh cast: Making of Rajjo and Babu, how Ramandeep and Akash transformed
Raakh8 min ago
2
FIFA World Cup 20268 min ago
3
Cybersecurity India17 min ago
4
Suhasini Mulay17 min ago
5
Rajkumar Hirani27 min ago