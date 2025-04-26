Raashii Khanna On Pahalgam Terror Attack: 'We Have To Show Them...'

Mumbai: In the wake of the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, that claimed the lives of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, Bollywood celebrities and public figures have come forward to express their condemnation and solidarity.

The attack, which took place at the picturesque Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, has left the nation in shock and grief.

Actor Raashii Khanna, who recently appeared in the movie 'The Sabarmati Report,' spoke out against the violence, expressing deep sorrow over the incident.

"I condemn violence. Every human being is condemning violence," she said, adding, "I have seen some videos. I think anyone who has seen them will be heartbroken. I think we all did not expect this to happen. But it has affected our country. It has affected its citizens. I have been following the news and it is heart-breaking. And I condemn violence."

Raashii went on to express her heartfelt support for the families affected by the attack. "I deeply give my support and love to the families who are grieving," she said, adding, "I hope we fight this as a nation and come back strong."

Earlier, actor Suniel Shetty also urged Indian citizens to support Kashmir's tourism industry by planning their next holiday in the state.

Speaking to the media at the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award 2025 ceremony, Shetty urged people to show solidarity and defiance against terrorism.

"Hume nagrik ki taraf se ek hi karna hah, hume ye decide krna hah ki aaj se humaari agli chutti jo hogi, voh kashmir me hi hogi aur kahi nhi hogi. Unko ye dikhana hahi ki hume darr nhi hai, aur vakayi me darr nhi hai (As a citizen, we have to do one thing. We have to decide that our next holiday will be in Kashmir and nowhere else. We have to show them that we are not scared, and we truly are not scared)," he said.

Suniel also offered his personal support to the authorities, saying that he was ready to visit Kashmir as a tourist or an artist if needed.

"Maine khud phone kr ke bola hai ki agar kal aapko lagta hai ki hume vhaa aana hah, tourist ke haisiyat se ya artist ki haisiyat se hume vha shooting krna hai ya ghoomne jaana hai, hum aayenge," he added, expressing his willingness to contribute to the region's recovery in any way possible.

The tragic terror attack has heightened security concerns in Kashmir, leading to a surge in military activity.

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi arrived in Udhampur on Friday to review the security situation at the Northern Command headquarters.

He was briefed by senior military officials on the security situation along the Line of Control (LoC) and other sensitive areas in the Kashmir Valley. The Army has launched several operations to neutralise terrorists in the region following the Pahalgam attack.

On Friday, security forces killed a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist associate, Altaf Lalli, during an encounter in Bandipora, while two security personnel were injured in the exchange of fire.

Despite the ongoing military efforts, tensions remain high, with continued clashes along the LoC.

In response to the attack, the Indian government has taken decisive diplomatic measures. The government announced the suspension of the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals and ordered the withdrawal of several military advisors from the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi.

Additionally, India halted the Indus Waters Treaty signed in 1960 in the wake of the Pahalgam attack.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that the Defence/Military, Naval, and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission were declared Persona Non Grata, with a one-week deadline to leave India.

India will also withdraw its Defence, Navy, and Air Advisors from Islamabad, and reduce the number of support staff in both High Commissions.