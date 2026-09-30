Raashii Khanna opens up about working with Akshay Kumar, says it 'feels like a vacation

New Delhi: Working with a Bollywood superstar usually means long, demanding shoot schedules, but actor Raashii Khanna says her experience with Akshay Kumar has been the opposite. During a recent Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, a fan asked her what it's like working with him. Raashii shared a candid photo from the set along with her answer, offering fans a glimpse into their off-screen equation. "Akshay sir is just so much fun! With him, it feels like I am on a vacation where we pause to work, rather than the other way around. He is also such a lovely person and is always making everyone around him laugh," she wrote.
She also shared a fun detail about how the two spend their time between shots. "And I don't think I have ever played as much Ludo in my life as I have on this set!" she added.
The post reflects a light, easygoing dynamic on set, showing that despite his reputation as one of the industry's most disciplined and hardworking actors, Akshay Kumar makes sure the mood stays fun, with plenty of friendly competition along the way.
Talking about Akshay's promising lineup, he recently reunited with Saif Ali Khan after a long gap in Priyadarshan's thriller, 'Haiwaan'. The project also showcased Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami in crucial roles. In addition to this, Akshay has also joined the ensemble cast of Rohit Shetty's 'Golmaal 5', alongside Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, and Sharman Joshi.
Akshay has further been roped in for Anees Bazmee’s untitled next. Touted to be a family comedy, the movie will also see Vidya Balan and Raashi Khanna in important roles.
Raashii Khanna is currently managing a busy lineup across the Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu film industries. Her most anticipated upcoming project is the Tamil action-thriller Dharman (2027), where she stars alongside superstar Rajinikanth. In Hindi cinema, she has wrapped up an untitled Anees Bazmee comedy co-starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, and she will also appear in 120 Bahadur with Farhan Akhtar and Talaakhon Mein Ek opposite Vikrant Massey.
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