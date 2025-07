Raashii Khanna Reflects On Travelling In Flights After Air India Tragedy

Mumbai : The tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad last month has left many shaken, including actor Raashii Khanna. The crash, which killed 241 out of the 242 people onboard, has made her feel uneasy every time she boards a flight.

On Sunday, Raashii took to her Instagram account to share how she has been battling travel anxiety following the Air India crash.

The actress posted a couple of pictures from the airport along with a note expressing how recent headlines have worsened her fear of flying. She spoke about how travel, which once felt like an "escape," now feels stressful and "heavy."

"There's so much unrest in the world... Every flight feels heavier now--not just because of the skies, but because of the headlines we carry with us. Travel used to be an escape. Lately, it feels like holding your breath. Anyone else feeling this travel anxiety too?" read her post.

The crash occurred on June 12, when a London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into a hostel complex of BJ Medical College in the Meghani Nagar area of Gujarat's Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The tragedy claimed 241 lives out of the 242 onboard, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.