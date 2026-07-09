/Raashii Khanna reveals she fell sick and suffered bruises while shooting Akshay Kumar’s next film

Mumbai: Actress Raashii Khanna has opened up about a challenging experience she faced while shooting for Akshay Kumar’s upcoming comedy film. The actress revealed that she fell sick in the middle of the shoot but continued to be part of the project despite the difficult circumstances. Sharing details about the experience, Raashii revealed that while filming action sequences, she suffered a few bruises during the process. She admitted that it was not the easiest schedule she had worked on.