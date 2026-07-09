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  • /Raashii Khanna reveals she fell sick and suffered bruises while shooting Akshay Kumar’s next film

Raashii Khanna reveals she fell sick and suffered bruises while shooting Akshay Kumar’s next film

Raashii Khanna has shared a glimpse into the physically demanding schedule of her upcoming comedy with Akshay Kumar, revealing that she fell sick and picked up several bruises during the shoot.

Published: Jul 09, 2026, 02:35 PM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 02:35 PM IST
Raashii Khanna reveals she fell sick and suffered bruises while shooting Akshay Kumar’s next film
Image Credit: Raashii Khanna, Instagram

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