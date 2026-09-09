/Raashii Khanna wishes Akshay Kumar on 59th birthday with fun dance video featuring Vidya Balan

In the video, Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Raashii Khanna can be seen dancing together and enjoying a fun-filled moment. With a private helicopter visible in the background, Khiladi Kumar flaunted his uber-cool dance moves, adding to the fun and lively vibe of the video. The trio is set to share the screen in an upcoming family comedy directed by Anees Bazmee. The untitled project also marks Akshay’s reunion with Vidya Balan and his return to Bazmee’s direction after 15 years.