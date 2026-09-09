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  • /Raashii Khanna wishes Akshay Kumar on 59th birthday with fun dance video featuring Vidya Balan

Raashii Khanna wishes Akshay Kumar on 59th birthday with fun dance video featuring Vidya Balan

Raashii Khanna gave fans a glimpse of a fun-filled moment with Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan as she wished the birthday boy with a playful dance video, praising him for making everyone around him work hard and laugh even harder.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 02:03 PM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 02:03 PM IST
Raashii Khanna wishes Akshay Kumar on 59th birthday with fun dance video featuring Vidya Balan
Image Credit: Raashii Khanna, Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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