RACHEL GUPTA

Rachel Gupta Steps Down As Miss Grand International 2024, Returns Her Crown Due To 'Toxic' Environment; Organisers Say She Was 'Terminated'

Rachel Gupta was crowned Miss Grand International 2024 on October 25 last year. She became the first Indian to win the title. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 29, 2025, 09:11 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Rachel Gupta Steps Down As Miss Grand International 2024, Returns Her Crown Due To 'Toxic' Environment; Organisers Say She Was 'Terminated' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: In yet another shocking news coming from the beauty pageant world, Rachel Gupta, took to her social media handle on Wednesday to announce that she has resigned from her Miss Grand International 2024 title. She dropped a post on Instagram, alleging that toxic environment and repeated unkept promises. She added that the decision to step down was difficult but necessary.

Rachel Gupta's post reads: “It is with deep regret that I share this news: I have made the decision to step down as Miss Grand International 2024 and return my crown. Being crowned was one of the most cherished dreams of my life, and I was filled with hope and pride to represent my country and make history. However, the months following my crowning have been marked by broken promises, mistreatment, and a toxic environment I can no longer endure in silence. This decision was not made lightly. In the coming days, I will be releasing a full video sharing the details behind this difficult journey. I ask for your compassion, your open hearts, and your continued support as I take this next step. Your love means more than you know."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rachel Gupta (@_rachelgupta)

However, the Miss Grand International (MGI) Organisation reacted to it strongly and in a statement posted on social media, MGI confirmed that Gupta had been officially terminated from her position.

The post read: “The Miss Grand International Organisation hereby announces the termination of Miss Rachel Gupta's title as Miss Grand International 2024, effective immediately." They also asked that she return the crown to the MGI Head Office within 30 days.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by(@missgrandinternational)

This incident comes after Miss England Milla Magee exited Miss World 2025 contest alleging 'she felt exploited'.

