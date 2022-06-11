New Delhi: Bollywood's one of the finest finds, actress Radhika Apte is known for her powerful performances and impressive work. Be it OTT space or movies, Radhika has proved her acting prowess everywhere and gotten rave reviews too. But did you know even an actress of her stature was asked to go under the knife? Sad, but true.

'I WAS TOLD TO GET BOTOX...'

In an interview with Film Companion, Radhika Apte opened up on how some people in the showbiz industry actually suggested her to undergo plastic surgeries to look a certain way. She said, "I had that pressure before. When I was new, I was told to do lots of jobs on my body and face. First meeting I had, I was told to change my nose. Second meeting I had I was told to get a boob job. Then that continued, then I was told to do something to my legs, then something to my jaw, and something to refill somewhere here (points to her cheeks) then botox. Like, it took me 30 years to colour my hair. I’m not going to get even an injection. It just put me off. I never felt pressurised by it. In fact, I felt angrier and in fact all of that helped me actually love my body even more because I was like ‘I love my body'."

Adding, she said, "I'm just a bit sick and tired of people constantly doing that and which is why it doesn’t affect me. I mean it affects me, but it doesn’t affect me in the way that I would like to do it ever," she added.

RADHIKA APTE'S INCREDIBLE WORK

The actress was recently seen in Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Raat Akeli Hai. She now has Forensic, in which she will star alongside Vikrant Massey up for release. The film is scheduled to release on ZEE5 on June 24, 2022.

Radhika will also be seen in Vikram Vedha Hindi remake starring Hrithik Rohan and Saif Ali Khan. It also features Rohit Saraf and Yogita Bihani in pivotal parts.