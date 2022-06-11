हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte makes explosive revelation, says 'I was told to get a 'b**b job, change my nose'!

Radhika Apte's revelation on botox: The 'Raat Akeli Hai' actress disclosed how she was once asked to modify her nose, get breast implants, and botox to look a certain way in the showbiz industry. She will be seen in Forensic alongside Vikrant Massey. The film is scheduled to release on ZEE5 on June 24, 2022. 

Radhika Apte makes explosive revelation, says &#039;I was told to get a &#039;b**b job, change my nose&#039;!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood's one of the finest finds, actress Radhika Apte is known for her powerful performances and impressive work. Be it OTT space or movies, Radhika has proved her acting prowess everywhere and gotten rave reviews too. But did you know even an actress of her stature was asked to go under the knife? Sad, but true. 

'I WAS TOLD TO GET BOTOX...'

In an interview with Film Companion, Radhika Apte opened up on how some people in the showbiz industry actually suggested her to undergo plastic surgeries to look a certain way. She said, "I had that pressure before. When I was new, I was told to do lots of jobs on my body and face. First meeting I had, I was told to change my nose. Second meeting I had I was told to get a boob job. Then that continued, then I was told to do something to my legs, then something to my jaw, and something to refill somewhere here (points to her cheeks) then botox. Like, it took me 30 years to colour my hair. I’m not going to get even an injection. It just put me off. I never felt pressurised by it. In fact, I felt angrier and in fact all of that helped me actually love my body even more because I was like ‘I love my body'."

Adding, she said, "I'm just a bit sick and tired of people constantly doing that and which is why it doesn’t affect me. I mean it affects me, but it doesn’t affect me in the way that I would like to do it ever," she added.

RADHIKA APTE'S INCREDIBLE WORK

The actress was recently seen in Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Raat Akeli Hai. She now has Forensic, in which she will star alongside Vikrant Massey up for release. The film is scheduled to release on ZEE5 on June 24, 2022. 

Radhika will also be seen in Vikram Vedha Hindi remake starring Hrithik Rohan and Saif Ali Khan. It also features Rohit Saraf and Yogita Bihani in pivotal parts. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Radhika ApteRadhika Apte botoxRadhika Apte plastic surgeryRadhika Apte newsradhika apte trolled
Next
Story

Newlyweds Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's dreamy FIRST photos from marriage ceremony out!

Must Watch

PT3M11S

Namaste India: Music bands from Russia - Ukraine come together