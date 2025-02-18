Radhika Apte Pumps Breastmilk In Bathroom With A Glass Of Champagne As She Attends BAFTA Awards 2025

Mumbai: At the 2025 BAFTA Awards, actress Radhika Apte shared a candid moment that resonated with working mothers worldwide. Dressed elegantly for the prestigious event, she posted a photo on Instagram that showcased the reality behind the glamour—pumping breast milk in a bathroom while holding a glass of champagne.

In her post, Radhika expressed gratitude to her friend and manager, Natasha, for helping her navigate the demands of attending an international awards ceremony while managing her postpartum routine. "And now my BAFTAs reality #breastfeeding #postpartum #breastpump

I have to thank Natasha @tashtash07 for making it possible for me to attend the BAFTAs. She scheduled the itinerary around my breast-pumping timings. She not only accompanied me to the washroom to express milk but more importantly brought me champagne in the loo. It’s hard as is to be a new mum and work, this level of care and sensitivity is rare in our film industry and much appreciated.".



The picture quickly went viral, sparking discussions about the challenges new mothers face in balancing careers and childcare, especially in industries where long hours and demanding schedules are the norm. Many applauded Radhika for her honesty, calling her post an important step in normalizing postpartum struggles.

Radhika was attending the BAFTAs in support of her film Sister Midnight, which was nominated for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer. Despite the glitz of the evening, she made it clear that behind the scenes, she was still very much in “new mom mode.”

Her post not only highlighted the personal struggles of postpartum life but also underscored the importance of a strong support system. In an industry where appearances often take centre stage, Radhika’s candidness offered a refreshing and much-needed perspective on the realities of working motherhood.

Radhika welcomed her child in December last year and shared the news of becoming a mommy on her social media page.