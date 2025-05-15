Mumbai: The 78th British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) nominee 'Sister Midnight' starring Radhika Apte in the lead role is set to release in the theatres on May 23.

The film was written and directed by Karan Kandhari and produced by Alastair Clark, Anna Griffin and Alan McAlex.

Apart from Radhika Apte, the film also stars Ashok Pathak, Chhaya Kadam, Smita Tambe and Navya Sawant.

Nominated for Outstanding British Debut at this year's BAFTA, Sister Midnight was one of the most talked-about titles at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, where it was nominated for the Golden Camera award and in Directors' Fortnight.

Also nominated for four British Independent Film Awards (BIFA), Sister Midnight won Best Picture in the Next Wave Award at Austin's Fantastic Fest and was warmly received at festivals across the globe.

As per the press note by the makers of the film, the synopsis of the movie states,

"Newly married, Uma (Radhika Apte) sets out to adjust to life with her husband, Gopal (Ashok Pathak). Living in a small room together in Mumbai, life isn't easy for her, especially when Gopal disappears for hours on end, leaving her without money. Grudgingly, she learns to cook, with the help of neighbour Sheetal (Chhaya Kadam). But things change for the disgruntled Uma after attending the wedding of Gopal's cousin. Bitten by a mosquito, she begins to feel sick, as she grows pale and thin. Gradually, she experiences a ravenous thirst for the blood of animals. Yet as others fear her, Uma must learn to embrace this transformation or face extinction," as quoted in a press note.

The director, Karan, also shared the idea of his inspiration for the film.

"It started from just the idea of what happens the very first morning in an arranged marriage when the wife wakes up...and if the guy goes to work and she's just there and you have no manual to do this. It's really just about the fact that there is no manual for anything in life," said Karan as quoted in a press note.

He credits the legendary silent movie star Buster Keaton as a major influence.

"He was one of my heroes because he could do so much with these subtle facial gestures. And just beyond that, as a filmmaker, what he could do with a restricted frame and the body language and stuff...that's my humour," said Karan as quoted in a press note.

Sister Midnight is the directorial debut of Karan Kandhari.