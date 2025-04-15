Radhika Madan Reveals She Framed Amitabh Bachchan’s Appreciation Letter For Angrezi Medium: 'It Was the Best Day of My Life'

New Delhi: Angrezi Medium actress Radhika Madan, who has been making waves in Bollywood with her versatile performances, recently revealed a touching moment from her career—an appreciation letter from none other than Amitabh Bachchan, which now holds a place of pride in her home.

Calling it a career highlight, Radhika fondly recalled the unforgettable day when she received a surprise bouquet and a heartfelt note from the legendary actor. In a recent interview, she opened up about the emotional experience and how it continues to inspire her.

“It was during the lockdown. I remember we were all double-masked, sitting at home, scared to even step out. One day, someone knocked on my door with a bouquet and a letter. A lady said, ‘I’m coming from Amitabh Sir’s house.’

" Honestly, I didn’t know how to react. I just held the letter for about 15 minutes, completely blank. It took me that long to even process what had just happened. Then the emotions kicked in—happy tears, disbelief. And when I actually got a call from him, I was shocked. I had no idea how he even got my number. "

" He’s such a legend, and yet he went out of his way to reach out to someone like me, someone just starting out. That’s what makes him who he is—his humility, his kindness, and the way he empowers others", the actress added.

Radhika shared that the letter is now framed in her house, serving as a constant reminder of the encouragement she received.

“It was honestly the best day of my life, just to speak to him. I’d only ever heard his voice on Kaun Banega Crorepati, so to hear that same voice on my phone—and to read that letter—was surreal.



That letter is now framed in my house. The moment you enter, it’s the first thing you’ll see—a big frame with his letter in it. It was so encouraging, so overwhelming, and truly empowering. That day, I felt like maybe I’m on the right path. And with that honesty and intention, I just want to keep working and moving forward.”

Radhika Madan has steadily carved out a space for herself in Bollywood by choosing unconventional and challenging roles. From her breakthrough in Pataakha to standout performances in Shiddat, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, and most notably, Angrezi Medium, she continues to establish herself as one of the most promising and dynamic talents in the industry.