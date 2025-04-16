Radhikka Madan Gives A Befitting Reply To Trolls On Her Plastic Surgery Speculation Over Fake AI Video

New Delhi: After Mouni Roy, actress Radhikka Madan is the latest one to find herself on a spot after an AI-generated fake video started making rounds on the internet. The video of Radhikka's presence at Maddock Film's celebration party was falsely altered to exaggerate her facial features. This alteration sparked rumours that Radhikka has undergone facial surgery, a topic that has widely gained the audience's attention since quite a while. The video created an online frenzy, leading to audiences drawing comparisons between Radhikka and other actresses. However, the 'Shiddat' actress chose to respond rather than stay silent.

With a touch of wit, Radhikka commented on one of the videos on social media, "Bas itne hi eyebrows uper kare hai AI use karke? Aur karlo yaar… ye toh fir bhi natural lag raha hai.” Her humorous response not only shut down trollers, but audiences also hailed her for handling the situation with cool and calm.

Fans highly praised Radhikka for her comeback to the haters.

Earlier, in an interview with News18, she opened up on getting Botox or fillers. She said, "I don’t judge people who get things done because it makes them feel confident and improves their self-image, which is very important... I didn’t feel the need at that point. People used to tell me that my jaw is little tedha. Did they expect me to sit with a scale and measure it (laughs)? I was quite surprised because I was Kareena Kapoor in my head. Maybe they couldn’t see it. I didn’t buy that at that point."