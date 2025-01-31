Raftaar Gets Married For The Second Time To Manraj Jawanda; Wedding Pictures Take The Internet By Storm

Mumbai: Indian rapper and singer Raftaar has found love again! The popular artist has tied the knot with fashion stylist Manraj Jawanda, and their wedding pictures have already gone viral. The couple exchanged vows in an intimate yet grand ceremony on January 31, 2025, surrounded by close friends and family.

While Raftaar and Manraj have remained tight-lipped about their wedding, glimpses from their big day have taken over social media. In one viral photo, the newlyweds are seen dressed in pastel-hued traditional outfits, sharing a heartfelt moment. Their beaming smiles and affectionate glances have melted hearts, with fans calling them an “adorable pair.”

The wedding wasn’t the only highlight—videos from their pre-wedding festivities, including the haldi ceremony, have also surfaced. The couple twinned in yellow and white ensembles, radiating happiness as they enjoyed the fun-filled rituals.

Rumours of Raftaar’s second marriage had been circulating for a while, but things intensified when a picture of a venue entrance standee went viral. The sign read, “Welcome to the wedding celebration of Dilin & Manraj. #ManDilYahinBanenge.”

For those who may not know, Raftaar’s real name is Dilin Nair, confirming that the rapper was indeed celebrating his second wedding.

Before finding love with Manraj, Raftaar was married to Komal Vohra. The couple tied the knot in December 2016 after dating for five years. However, their relationship faced difficulties, leading to a separation in 2020. Their divorce was officially finalized in June 2022, as per reports.

As soon as the wedding pictures surfaced, fans and well-wishers flooded social media with congratulatory messages. Many praised the couple’s elegant wedding aesthetic, while others expressed happiness for Raftaar’s new chapter.

While the newlyweds are yet to share their own posts, their fans are eagerly waiting for a glimpse into their post-wedding celebrations.