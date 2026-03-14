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NewsEntertainmentPeopleRaghav Chadha chooses wife’s ‘Teri Mitti’ song for Rashtrapati Bhavan post, Parineeti Chopra reacts
RAGHAV CHADHA

Raghav Chadha chooses wife’s ‘Teri Mitti’ song for Rashtrapati Bhavan post, Parineeti Chopra reacts

Raghav Chadha recently shared a post on social media following a special breakfast hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 14, 2026, 08:33 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Raghav Chadha chooses wife’s ‘Teri Mitti’ song for Rashtrapati Bhavan post, Parineeti Chopra reacts(Source: Instagram)

New Delhi: AAP MP Raghav Chadha recently attended a special breakfast hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The politician shared glimpses of the breakfast on social media.

The series of photographs from the event featured images from the breakfast gathering and his interaction with the President.

 
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A post shared by Raghav Chadha (@raghavchadha88)

What caught everyone’s attention, however, was the music he chose for the post — Teri Mitti (Female Version), sung by his wife, actor-singer Parineeti Chopra.

Reacting to the post, Parineeti playfully wrote, “Nice song. Who’s the singer?”

Raghav was quick with his witty response, replying, “Funny you ask :) She’s my favourite singer.”

The sweet exchange between the couple soon grabbed the attention of fans on social media, winning the internet.

One user commented, “Song choice PARI-PAGLU JIJU setting goals always Pari.” Another wrote, “Hahahahaha, even she is my fav one.”

Raghav Chadha’s meeting with the President

In his post on X, he called the meeting memorable. He further praised the President’s warmth and humility that continues to inspire millions across the country.

“Had the honour of being invited for breakfast at Rashtrapati Bhavan with the President of India. Always a pleasure meeting her. Her warmth, humility and quiet grace reflect a journey that continues to inspire millions across the country. She also said something very kind during our conversation, words I will cherish for a long time. It was a truly memorable morning with colleagues and thoughtful conversation,” he wrote in his X post.

The breakfast gathering brought together political leaders and dignitaries for informal discussions and interactions with the President.

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