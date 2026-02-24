Raghav Chadha shares adorable childhood Holi photos, reminds fans to relive the joy of childhood

Raghav Chadha has been winning hearts not just with his speeches, but also with his relatable and warm social media presence. This Holi, as the nation celebrates the festival of colours, he took a nostalgic trip down memory lane and shared adorable childhood pictures of himself playing Holi.

Sharing the images, Raghav wrote, "Yes, that’s me from my childhood taking Holi very seriously, the one on the left in blue pants. A little Holi throwback to remind us what it truly feels like to be kids, running around with colour on our cheeks and not a single worry in the world. Hope you find that same carefree mischief and warmth today. Aaj phir se thoda bachpan jee lijiye. Stay safe and have a very Happy Holi."

Parineeti and Raghav’s Married Life

Last year, Parineeti Chopra and her husband Raghav Chadha announced the arrival of their baby boy, marking a beautiful new beginning in their lives. The couple shared the happy news through a heartfelt joint post, captioned with a nazar emoji.

Their message read, "He's finally here! Our Baby Boy and we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything... With gratitude, Parineeti and Raghav."

They revealed that their son is named Neer, describing the name as “pure, divine, and limitless.”

The couple tied the knot in a private yet grand ceremony on September 24, 2023, in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The wedding blended Bollywood charm with political elegance and was attended by close family, friends, and prominent figures, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Their love story reportedly began in London, where they studied together years before reconnecting in India. The wedding was praised for its intimacy and genuine emotion, avoiding the typical Bollywood spectacle while marking one of the most talked-about celebrity–political unions in recent memory.

On the acting front, Parineeti was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila, a biographical drama about musician Amar Singh Chamkila, directed, produced, and co-written by Imtiaz Ali. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh and is available on Netflix.