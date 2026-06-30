Raghav Juyal and Niharika NM spark dating rumours, drop cosy pics!

New Delhi: The latest buzz around Raghav Juyal and actor-content creator Niharika NM is that the two are a couple! The duo have not commented on their relationship as yet but fans are speculating whether the two are dating each other or is it just for their upcoming movie 'Bhai Tera Star Hai?'
Many fans thronged social media to comment on the post. In fact, Shehnaaz Gill also dropped a comment writing: best (along with an evil eye and heart emoticon). YouTuber-turned-actor Ashish Chanchalani also dropped evil eye emoticons.
A user wrote: Oh my God... crying, screaming, throwing up. I genuinely can't process this. My heart is racing, my hands are shaking, and I'm smiling through happy tears. Raghav Juyal in a romantic role is everything I ever wanted
Another one wrote: Are they dating??
Raghav and Niharika's cosy pictures grabbed eyeballs - adding fuel to the dating rumours.
Bhai Tera Star Hai is directed by Vivek B Agrawal. The film features Raghav and Niharika in the lead roles with Sanjay Kapoor, Niki Walia, Vivan Bhatena and Barkha Singh in pivotal roles.
Some also believe that the post can also be a promotional gimmick ahead of the movie release.
Earlier in a press note, ANI shared Raghav Juyal's view, "Last couple of years have been overwhelming to say the least. I am being offered all kinds of scripts which I am really grateful for, but it also comes with the pressure of choosing the ones which I give my everything to. I felt that "Bhai Tera Star Hai" had something which I can add a little bit of my magic to, making it a complete entertainer. I hope audiences have as much fun watching this one, as much as I have had making it."
Speaking about the start of production, writer/director Vivek B Agrawal shared earlier, "We're excited to begin filming Bhai Tera Star Hai. It's a fun and energetic project with a fantastic mix of actors led by Raghav. London gives the film a great canvas, and we're looking forward to bringing this story to audiences very soon."
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.