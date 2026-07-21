Raghav Juyal calls 'Bhai Tera Star Hai' perfect stress-buster

Mumbai: Actor Raghav Juyal says his upcoming comedy 'Bhai Tera Star Hai' is designed to give audiences a break from everyday stress, while co-star Niharika NM shared that the film marked a smooth and enjoyable Hindi debut thanks to extensive preparation and on-set improvisation.
Speaking to ANI ahead of the film's release, Niharika revealed that the title 'Bhai Tera Star Hai' was inspired by Raghav's character, Ajay Singh, who is convinced he is destined to become a superstar.
"The name Bhai Tera Star came to our director after seeing him. His character Ajay Singh is such a big star in his heart and mind. So he himself kept the name Bhai Tera Star," she said.
Raghav described Ajay Singh as a man with limitless confidence but little talent.
"This Ajay Singh character thinks he is a great actor but he does very bad acting in the whole film.
He thinks he will become a superstar. He creates a lot of chaos to give money to a big don. But he thinks he is a star, a superstar. So, Bhai Tera Star," he said.
Calling the project special, Raghav shared that his parents were especially happy to see him leading a film.
"It was a very good experience for me. The best experience is that my parents are very happy. I am coming as a solo hero with a heroine. Although in every film I am pushing the heroine from the train (referring to his previous antagonist roles). Sometimes I am doing something. I am feeling very good after doing Bhai Tera Star Hai," he joked.
Niharika, who is making her Hindi film debut after working in Tamil and Telugu projects, praised the collaborative atmosphere on set.
"It is a very good script. He is a very good director. He is a very good hero. The cast and crew is very efficient and very talented. When you work with such creative and talented people, the end product is always good. This is my debut in Hindi. I have done Tamil and Telugu, but for this my preparation was in Hindi," she said.
She added that the cast spent considerable time rehearsing before filming.
"We did readings together. We did scene practice and scene work together before we shot it and before we went to London. That is where the coordination started. It was quite a breeze. We were improvising a lot, and our director gave us all the freedom in the world to do it. So it was a lovely experience," she said.
Raghav also praised veteran actor Sanjay Kapoor and the ensemble cast for maintaining a relaxed and creative environment.
"Sanjay sir is a senior. He is a veteran. He didn't let us feel that he is a senior. He kept the environment open and did all the improvisation with us. Even Barkha is very talented. It was a lot of fun working with everyone," he said.
Describing the film as a complete entertainer, Raghav urged audiences to watch it in theatres.
"It is a comedy film. Forget all your stress. Come to the halls, get all the stress out and just laugh for two hours. People need this film right now. It is a very stressful situation. People are under a lot of stress. I want to give them that service," he said.
The actor also revealed that the film was inspired by the kind of family comedies his parents enjoy.
"I want to show my mom and dad because I made it for them. They said they wanted to watch films like the ones Govinda used to make- the comedy ones. So I said, 'I will get it for you. You want an old Govinda-type film. I will get it, but with fresh faces,'" he shared.
Recently, the makers released the trailer of 'Bhai Tera Star Hai', offering audiences a first look at Raghav Juyal's comic avatar as Ajay Singh. The trailer promises a high-energy blend of comedy, drama and over-the-top entertainment, with Ajay's ambition to become Bollywood's next superstar leading to a series of chaotic and humorous situations.
Directed by Vivek B Agrawal, the film also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Barkha Singh, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Vivan Bhatena, Niki Aneja Walia, Vikalp Mehta and others.
Presented by Eastwood Pictures, Bhai Tera Star Hai is scheduled to release in theatres on July 30, 2026.
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