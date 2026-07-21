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Raghav Juyal calls 'Bhai Tera Star Hai' perfect stress-buster

Raghav Juyal talks about his upcoming film 'Bhai Tera Star Hai' on how it gives break from everyday stress. Niharika, who is making her debut with the film, revealed that the title was inspired by Raghav's character

Published: Jul 21, 2026, 02:53 PM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 02:53 PM IST
Raghav Juyal calls 'Bhai Tera Star Hai' perfect stress-buster
Image Credit: Instagram

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Raghav Juyal calls 'Bhai Tera Star Hai' perfect stress-buster
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