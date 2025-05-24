Raghav Juyal Dreams Of Flying His Parents In Private Jet, Says 'I’m Willing To Work Hard For It'

New Delhi: Actor-dancer Raghav Juyal has always stood out for a different reason — his humility, grounded values, and heartfelt dreams. In a candid and emotional conversation with Nikhil Taneja, the charismatic performer known for his unique screen presence and quirky humour opened up about a deeply personal goal that reflects his love and gratitude for his family.





Raghav revealed that one of his biggest dreams is to give his parents an experience they’ve never had — flying in a private jet. “I truly want to be present in everything I do. I want to achieve my goals. I want to have all the comforts that come with it. Most importantly, I want my parents to experience flying in a private jet. That is my dream, and I am willing to work very hard to make it happen,” he shared.The gesture is symbolic of the joy he wants to bring to his loved ones, using the platform he’s built over the years through dedication and passion.Raghav Juyal who is often referred to as the “King of Slow Motion,” rose to fame with his extraordinary dance style on the reality show Dance India Dance. Since then, he has acted in renowned films like ABCD 2, Street Dancer 3D, Bahut Hua Samman, Yudhra, and most recently, the intense action-thriller Kill.Despite his expanding body of work and growing acclaim, Raghav remains refreshingly honest and down-to-earth. His dream, he admits, isn’t about making headlines or showing off success — it’s about creating memories for those who stood by him before the lights, cameras, and applause.As his career continues to soar, fans and fellow artists alike are applauding this rare mix of ambition and emotion. In an industry often obsessed with the spotlight, Raghav Juyal is choosing to shine it on his parents — and that, perhaps, is his biggest achievement yet.