Raghav Juyal Gives Food Packs In Dharavi During The Holy Month Of Ramzan - See Pics

New Delhi: In the spirit of compassion and solidarity during the sacred month of Ramadan or Ramzan, actor-dancer Raghav Juyal in association with the Bhamla Foundation stepped out to distribute food grains to those in need at Dharavi, Mumbai.

Addressing the gathering, Raghav Juyal shared his heartfelt wishes, saying, "First and foremost, Ramadan Mubarak to everyone. This is a very sacred month, and I understand how challenging it can be, especially with the heat. I don’t want to take up much of your time, but I assure you that once the fasting period is over, I will return. I would love to sit with you all, share a meal together, and enjoy something prepared with love. I’m a big foodie, and I can’t wait to experience that joy with you. I am truly grateful to the organizers for inviting me and giving me the opportunity to be here. I’ve always wanted to visit, and I’m so happy to finally meet you all in person."

On the work front, Raghav Juyal was last seen in Kill and Yudhra.