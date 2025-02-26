Raghav Juyal Visits Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga Temple On Maha Shivratri 2025 - Pics

New Delhi: Actor Raghav Juyal celebrated Maha Shivratri with deep devotion by visiting the sacred Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Trimbak, Maharashtra, to offer prayers. Dressed in a simple kurta and pants, he embraced the spiritual essence of the occasion, participating in rituals with quiet reverence.

Raghav interacted with fellow devotees, enjoying the temple’s serene atmosphere. Those who spotted him admired his simplicity and the deep respect he showed for tradition.

Reflecting on the festival’s significance, Raghav shared, “In Uttarakhand, Mahashivratri feels just like Diwali, with an air of excitement and devotion everywhere. There is a temple called Gopeshwar where I used to perform special pujas with my family every year. However, due to work commitments, I couldn’t travel this time, so I chose to come here instead to seek Baba’s blessings.”