Raghu Rai dies at 83: Mallikarjun Kharge, Manish Sisodia mourn icon who 'showed courage to capture every truth'

New Delhi: Tributes poured in on Sunday from political leaders and public figures across India following the demise of legendary photographer Raghu Rai, who passed away on April 26, 2026, at the age of 83.



Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia, and Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party leader Waheed ur Rehman Para offered their condolences, remembering Rai as a towering figure in photojournalism who captured the "soul of India" through his lens.



Kharge, in a post on X, wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Raghu Rai, one of India's foremost photographers and a towering photojournalist for over five decades. A Padma Shri awardee, his powerful coverage of the Bangladesh Liberation War, along with several photographs of eminent personalities like Smt. Indira Gandhi, remains etched in our collective memory. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and students."

Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Raghu Rai, one of India’s foremost photographers and a towering photojournalist for over five decades.



A Padma Shri awardee, his powerful coverage of the Bangladesh Liberation War, along with several photographs of eminent personalities… pic.twitter.com/KPBpOQwPjZ April 26, 2026

Manish Sisodia also paid tribute, stating, "The news of the passing of the great photo-journalist Raghu Rai, who captured the soul of India in his photographs, is extremely heartbreaking. In such an era, when even our own often avert their gaze, Raghu Rai always insisted on looking closer and more intently. Be it power or suffering, ordinary people or history, without hesitation, without compromise. From the Bangladesh War to the Bhopal Gas Tragedy, he showed the courage to bring every truth before the world. Today, that gaze is no longer among us... but his photographs are, his perspective is, which will always bring us closer to the truth. Humble homage."

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भारत की आत्मा को अपनी तस्वीरों में कैद करने वाले महान फोटो-जर्नलिस्ट Raghu Rai के निधन का समाचार अत्यंत दुखद है।



एक ऐसे दौर में, जब अपने भी अक्सर नज़रें चुरा लेते हैं, रघु राय ने हमेशा और करीब से देखने की जिद की।

सत्ता हो या पीड़ा, आम लोग हों या इतिहास- बिना झिझक, बिना समझौता।… pic.twitter.com/1nCu1FMdr8 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 26, 2026

Waheed ur Rehman Para expressed grief, writing, "Saddened to hear of the passing of Raghu Rai Ji at 83. His lens captured the soul of India and preserved moments that will live on forever. A true legend of photography. My heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers, his daughter @avanirai & the closed ones!"

Saddened to hear of the passing of Raghu Rai Ji at 83. His lens captured the soul of India and preserved moments that will live on forever. A true legend of photography. My heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers, his daughter @avanirai & the closed ones! pic.twitter.com/wLItzFneyj — Waheed Ur Rehman Para (@parawahid) April 26, 2026

The news of Rai's demise was confirmed through a tribute post on his official Instagram account, featuring a black-and-white portrait that reflected the aesthetic he mastered over decades. Celebrated for capturing the "extraordinary in the ordinary," Rai leaves behind an unparalleled archive documenting India's social, political, and cultural evolution.

Born on December 18, 1942, in Jhang (now in Pakistan), Rai rose to global prominence as a protege of Henri Cartier-Bresson, who nominated him to join Magnum Photos in 1977, an achievement that cemented his place among the world's elite photographers.

Also Read: Meet Raghu Rai: Man who photographed India's soul, passes away at 83



His work forms a visual chronicle of modern India. From the aftermath of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy to portraits of figures like Mother Teresa and Indira Gandhi, Rai documented both historic milestones and everyday life.

His images of Indian streets and the banks of the Ganges remain iconic representations of the country's spirit.

He was awarded Padma Shri in 1972 and Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017 by the Indian Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for his decades of service to photography.



Rai's family announced that his cremation will take place on April 26, 2026, at 4 PM at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground. He is survived by his wife Gurmeet Rai and children Nitin, Lagan, Avani, and Purvai.

Tributes also poured in from the artistic community. Photographer Atul Kasbekar described Rai as "quite simply, the greatest to ever hold a camera from our country," adding, "End of an era. Rest in peace, legend."

Actress Dia Mirza and filmmaker Swanand Kirkire were among other public figures who expressed condolences. One tribute read, "History of India captured by one of the finest people we can ever think of... his work will be witnessed for generations."

Raghu Rai's legacy redefined photojournalism in India, elevating it into a powerful art form.